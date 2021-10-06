West Virginia vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9
West Virginia vs Baylor How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 9
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
How To Watch: FS1
Record: West Virginia (2-3), Baylor (4-1)
West Virginia vs Baylor Game Preview
Why West Virginia Will Win
If the object of the game was to come as close to winning without actually doing it, West Virginia would be 5-0 and ranked third in the nation.
The Mountaineers have come really, really close to being amazing. It couldn’t stop turning the ball over against Maryland, it couldn’t come up with that one big drive needed against Oklahoma, and last week’s nice comeback attempt against Texas Tech was whacked by a last second field goal.
Closing is obviously part of the deal – the Mountaineers were able to do that against Virginia Tech – but the best pass rush in the Big 12 is a constant issue for opposing backfields and the offense has some explosive parts.
But …
Why Baylor Will Win
There’s absolutely nothing consistent about this West Virginia team offensively.
It struggles too much to run the ball, the passing attack has a bizarre mix of things happening, and in an are-what-your-record-is way, the O really doesn’t know how to get the job done in the clutch.
Baylor is hardly perfect, but it’s not turning the ball over, it’s forcing a ton of mistakes, and it’s been great at being consistent against inconsistent teams.
Considering how weird the West Virginia passing game has been, this isn’t the secondary to go against when you want to work out the kinks.
What’s Going To Happen
You figuring out the Mountaineers.
Baylor warmed up with three layups and it all worked in the win over Iowa State. The O fell flat, though, in the 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State and the run defense got shoved around.
The Cowboys also spent a whole lot of time in the Baylor backfield ten tackles for loss and constant pressure. That’s where West Virginia comes in.
The Mountaineers will overcome yet another spotty day from the offense side with four sacks and enough pressure to keep stalling Baylor’s attack just enough to matter.
It’ll be close, and it’ll be entertaining.
West Virginia vs Baylor Prediction, Line
West Virginia 26, Baylor 20
Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 44.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: When Facebook and Instagram are down
1: The Bradshaw Bunch
