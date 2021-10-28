Washington vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Washington vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Washington (3-4), Stanford (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Washington vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The pass defense continues to be terrific.

There are a whole lot of issues with the Huskies in their maddeningly disappointing season, but but the secondary has stepped up after giving up over 300 yards against Cal. Oregon State, UCLA, and Arizona were all able to run well, but none of them were able to get their passing games going.

The Huskies have the biggest issue against teams that can run. Stanford can’t run.

The Cardinal passing game has been solid, but they ran for 13 yards against Arizona State and 76 against Washington State. That made it four times on the year with under 100 yards on the ground, and the production won’t suddenly crank up this week.

On the other side, Washington’s offense might be hit-or-miss, but when the team needed something big, the downfield passes were there to get out alive against Arizona. However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Stanford Will Win

Washington needed to work really, really, really hard to get out alive against a miserable Arizona team.

Washington hasn’t been bad – the losses to Oregon State and UCLA were close – but the offense just isn’t consistent enough with no ground game to rely on and under 330 yards of total O in each of the last four games.

Stanford’s D has hardly been a rock, but it has the biggest issues against the run. That’s not going to be a concern with the Dawgs failing to get to 100 yards on the ground in three of the last four games.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Will having two weeks off rejuvenate a banged up Stanford team that hasn’t won since beating Oregon at the beginning of the month and has just that won win since beating Vanderbilt on September 18th.

Neither team does everything quite right, and they both have massive flaws to expose, but Washington’s lack of a consistent offense will shine through in the fourth quarter.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Washington vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

Stanford 27, Washington 23

Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings