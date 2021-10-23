Washington vs Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Washington vs Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington (2-4), Green Bay (5-1)

Washington vs Green Bay Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The Football Team can get into the backfield and it’s great at taking the ball away.

It’s been cursed by its own giveaways and mistakes, but to pull this off on the road, the defensive pressure has to be there from the start and the turnovers have to come after generating five in the last two games.

Green Bay doesn’t give the ball up, but if it somehow comes out flat and gives it away three times like it did in the opener against New Orleans, there’s a shot. Of course …

Why Green Bay Will Win

Aaron Rodgers knows all of that, he’s going to get the ball out of his hands in a hurry, and he should be able to torch a Football Team secondary that’s allowed the most touchdown passes of any in the league.

Washington is last in the NFL in overall pass defense – even with the decent pass rush from Chase Young and the line – and Rodgers will feast. The Green Bay defense has been solid enough to keep Taylor Heinicke from turning all of his yards into points.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington’s defense is having issues.

No one is giving up more points – the Football Team has allowed 30 or more in each of the last four games – and the fun isn’t going to stop now.

Green Bay will come out fast, Washington will press a bit, and then the turnovers will start happening to make things even worse.

Washington vs Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 34, Washington 20

Line: Gren Bay -8, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

