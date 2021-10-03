Washington vs Atlanta prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Washington vs Atlanta How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington (1-2), Atlanta (1-2)

Washington vs Atlanta Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The offense has a whole wasn’t all that bad in the 43-21 loss to Buffalo.

Taylor Heinicke will continue to have turnover problems until he gets more time logged in, but he can move the offense with his legs as well as his arm – he’s a baller who’s a dangerous all-around playmaker when he’s not making mistakes.

Atlanta isn’t taking the ball away with just two in the first three games – no interceptions – and the offense hasn’t been consistent enough early on to make up for the lack of big plays from the D. The run defense struggled against Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia in the opener – Heinicke will take off.

Why Atlanta Will Win

There’s no real running game, so can Matt Ryan get off to a decent start early and start spreading the ball around more?

Washington has a great pass rush and emerging defense, but Josh Allen was able to fire at will last week with 358 yards and four scores, and that’s after Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones each had nice performances.

Ryan obviously isn’t Allen or Herbert, but he was able to dink and dunk his way to a nice performance in the win over the Giants last week.

Don’t turn the ball over, let Heineke make the big mistakes, let the veteran quarterback win it late.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Atlanta defense do anything to take the ball away?

Heineke will give the Falcons a few chances, but Atlanta doesn’t have the pressure to bother him enough.

Atlanta won’t get off to a great start, the Football Team will come up with a few early scoring drives, and then it’s all up to the defense to hold serve. Bend but don’t break will be the WFT theme.

Washington vs Atlanta Prediction, Line

Washington 27, Atlanta 23

Line: Washington -1.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

