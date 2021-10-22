Washington vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 22

Washington vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 22

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Washington (2-4), Arizona (0-6)

Washington vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Arizona’s offense can’t find the right mix.

The defense isn’t all that great, but that’s not really the problem. The Wildcats can’t seem to stop giving the ball away with 12 turnovers in the last four games.

The quarterback situation hasn’t been settled – Jordan McCloud threw too many picks against Oregon, and Gunner Cruz isn’t generating anything down the field – and there isn’t enough of a running game to take the heat off.

Washington isn’t exactly burning it up offensively, but the pass defense hasn’t been solid allowing just four touchdown passes and coming up with four picks. But …

Why Arizona Will Win

Yeah, the Washington offense. It’s struggling.

It’s gotten to the is-what-it-is point, only getting past 350 yards in the win over Arkansas State and its miserable defense.

The passing game is struggling, the ground attack is worse, and Arizona has to take advantage of all of it to stay in the game into the fourth quarter.

This isn’t the type of Washington team that’s going to run away and hide with the game. There’s not going to be a giant explosion of early points from the passing game, there will be a few turnovers, and Arizona has to take advantage of all of it.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona played a Colorado team last week that should’ve been ripe for the picking.

There wasn’t any offense happening, the Wildcats were playing reasonably well in close games – to a point – and …

Colorado 34, Arizona 0.

Washington doesn’t have an offense, and it’s not going to roll easily, but it’ll methodically get just enough to overcome a good start from an Arizona offense that’s desperately looking for a little luck.

The Wildcat passing game won’t be able to come through in the second half against this UW secondary.

Washington vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Washington 34, Arizona 17

Line: Washington -18, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

