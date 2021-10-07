Wake Forest vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Wake Forest vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Wake Forest (5-0), Syracuse (3-2)

Wake Forest vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Demon Deacon offense continues to do just about everything right.

It’s been balanced for most of the year, but when the Louisville game became a fight, the passing attack took things up a few notches and the team came up with a season-high 501 yards to get to 5-0.

The pass rush should roll through an improved-but-still-struggling Syracuse offensive front, that’s forcing a slew of takeaways, and all the puzzle pieces continue to be fitting together.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Louisville was able to run on the Wake Forest defense and the Orange will try giving it a shot.

The move of former Mississippi State Bulldog Garrett Shrader to quarterback added more of a rushing element to the mix – he tore off 137 yards and three scores against Florida State and has seven rushing scores in the last three games – to go along with Sean Tucker and his 100-yard grinding rushing ability.

The pass rush wasn’t all that great against Florida State, but it’s been strong at times and should be able to get to QB Sam Hartman enough to be a bother.

All of a sudden, after getting ripped to shreds last year, Syracuse has the No. 1 defense in the ACC, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes one of those games when Syracuse rises up and rocks at home.

It did it against Liberty a few weeks ago, and it pulled off a wild win over Wake Forest to end the 2019 season, and …

The big victories have been few and far between, but the combination of the strong pass rush and great running game will be the difference in a fun and wild up-and-down fight.

Wake Forest vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Syracuse 34, Wake Forest 31

Line: Wake Forest -6.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

