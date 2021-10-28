Wake Forest vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Wake Forest vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Wake Forest (7-0), Duke (3-4)

Wake Forest vs Duke Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Time to get the O going.

Duke doesn’t have enough on defense to hold up against the Wake Forest offensive machine, but it can run, it’s got enough of a passing game to bomb away, and it needs to keep up the pace.

The Demon Deacons might be fantastic, but they don’t control the clock and they don’t do much of anything against the run.

Army, Syracuse, and Louisville might all have special running games, but allowing close to 1,000 yards in three games is a whole lot.

The Wake Forest D has given up over 500 yards of total offense in each of the last four games, and …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The team keeps on winning even with the porous defense.

On the flip side, Duke’s defense is last in the ACC in passing yards allowed, it’s last in the ACC in scoring and total defense, too.

You want to run on this group? Go ahead. You want to bomb away? Give it a shot.

The Wake Forest offense doesn’t turn the ball over enough to matter, it’s got a great way of answering scores with its own good drive, and for all of the problems on defense, it gets into the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Wake Forest is too good at generating the big play at the key times to ever be out of this.

Don’t be shocked if Duke hangs around, though.

The clunker in the 48-0 loss to Virginia and 38-7 disaster to North Carolina were more of an outlier for this team. Wake Forest will pull away with a big burst in the second quarter and cruise, but Duke will peck away just enough to make the other side continue to try.

Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction, Lines

Wake Forest 41, Duke 27

Line: Wake Forest -16.5, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

