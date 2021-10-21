Wake Forest vs Army prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Wake Forest vs Army How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Wake Forest (6-0), Army (4-2)

Wake Forest vs Army Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Wake Forest offense should have enough consistent pop to force Army out of its comfort zone.

WKU didn’t get its passing game going until late, Wisconsin didn’t get its passing attack going at all, and no one else on the slate has shown enough offense to bring a whole lot of push.

Wake Forest has been a 400-yard total offense machine after shutting it down after getting up big in the opener against Old Dominion. The attack works fast and should be able to push the Army secondary for a full 60 minutes.

The Demon Deacon defense is outstanding at getting into the backfield, it’s excellent at forcing takeaways, and …

Why Army Will Win

The Army ground game will work.

Wake Forest gave up 354 rushing yards in the tough win over Syracuse, and allowed over 200 yards to the Louisville ground game the week before.

Army might have had a hard time running against the killer Wisconsin run defense, and the team lost when it didn’t dominate Ball State, but it should be able to control the clock – it’ll hold the ball for at least 38 minutes – and it’ll own third downs, but …

What’s Going To Happen

For this all to work, Army really has to dominate on the ground.

It’s 4-0 when running for 250 yards or more, and 0-2 when running for fewer. Wake Forest has only allowed more than 210 rushing yards once, and it has the passing attack to strike quickly and keep the Black Knight offense on its toes.

Wake Forest vs Army Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 27, Army 17

Line: Wake Forest -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

