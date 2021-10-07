Virginia vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Virginia vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Virginia (3-2), Louisville (3-2)

Virginia vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The Louisville pass defense isn’t a total disaster, but it’s the worst in the ACC.

To be fair, playing Ole Miss, UCF, and Wake Forest had something to do with that, but Florida State was able to throw for 248 yards, too.

Welcome to Virginia.

This isn’t the slow-and-stodgy Cavalier team we’re all used to. QB Brennan Armstrong and the passing game are bombing away with close to 2,000 yards in the first five games and now it’s time to crank up.

Louisville isn’t doing enough against the run, either – the overall D is the worst in the ACC – and the Cavs proved in the win over Miami that it could be a bit balanced, too.

Why Louisville Will Win

Virginia doesn’t have a massive turnover problem, but it has a turnover margin issue.

The defense hasn’t come up with any takeaways in the last two games and has just three on the year. Again, the turnovers aren’t a massive issue, but the Cavaliers have yet to win the turnover battle and are -4 on the year.

For all of the issues on defense, Louisville has been able to keep up the pace after the loss to Ole Miss. The offense is terrific at controlling the tempo, Virginia’s D is lousy on third downs, and keeping the ball for at least 35 minutes is possible.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Louisville get that one key win to jumpstart the season?

It might be 3-2, but lose this, and it might be tough to get three more wins to go bowling without an upset or three.

For all of the high-octane fun, Virginia has problems putting games away. It couldn’t get past North Carolina and Wake Forest, and it needed a missed field goal against a D’Eriq King-less Miami to get by.

Louisville is a wee bit more effective in a blast of an offensive showdown.

Virginia vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 38, Virginia 34

Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

