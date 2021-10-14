Virginia vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Virginia vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Duke (3-3), Virginia (4-2)

Duke vs Virginia Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

The offense is working.

It’s got enough balance to be versatile on the fly, it’s keeping the chains moving, and it should be able to keep up with a Virginia team that loves to get into firefights. The Blue Devils struggled a bit against North Carolina, but they cranked up well over 400 yards in every other game so far.

On the flip side, Virginia has been strange. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall is usually great at putting together sure-tackling, rock-solid defenses, and this year’s version isn’t one of them.

The Cavaliers allowed 200 yards passing and 200 rushing in three of the last four games, the pass D is mediocre, the run D is far worse, and Duke should be able to take advantage of it.

Why Virginia Will Win

This passing game is a whole lot of fun.

Brennan Armstrong has the perfect name for what he does. He’s a tough bomber with a strong enough arm to keep pushing the attack through the problems of the defense – the Cavaliers have hit the 400-yard mark through the air in four of the last five games.

In this, though, the Cavaliers will try to balance things out a wee bit. The Duke run defense hasn’t been anything special, but the secondary has struggled every bit as much.

As long as Armstrong and the passing game can limit the mistakes – Duke can take the ball away – and not give the Blue Devil O easy scoring opportunities, the Cavs should be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

There will be a whole lot of points with a whole lot of yards, because that’s what these two teams do.

Lots of O, little D, and with both sides coming up with enough momentum swings to make this interesting. However, Virginia has more pop to pull away as the game goes on. Too many Duke drives will fizzle out in Cavalier territory.

Duke vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 38, Duke 26

Line: Virginia -11, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

