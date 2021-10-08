UTSA vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

UTSA vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-LT Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: UTSA (5-0), WKU (1-3)

UTSA vs WKU Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA isn’t perfect, but the record is thanks to a formula that seems to be working just fine.

The defense leads Conference USA allowing fewer than 300 yards per game – and that’s with games against Memphis and Illinois in the mix – the offense keeps things moving on third downs, the special teams are among the best in the league, and there aren’t a slew of big mistakes to worry about.

Basically, the Roadrunners are playing like the veterans they are.

On the flip side, for all the flash, dash, and fun of the WKU offense, it’s not winning. There’s no running game, the defense can’t seem to get off the field, and the team is dead last in the nation in time of possession.

UTSA might have the ball for 40 minutes.

However …

Why WKU Will Win

To be extremely fair, while UTSA is putting back Lamar, Middle Tennessee, and UNLV, WKU was playing Army and Michigan State on the road and Indiana at home.

Can UTSA stop the pass? Short answer – not really.

Memphis and UNLV each rolled for well over 300 yards and Illinois was okay to push back late. The Roadrunners won all three games, but not it has to deal with the Hilltopper offensive machine.

Bailey Zappe continues to bomb away, averaging over 400 yards per game with three or more touchdown passes in every game. The UTSA pass rush shouldn’t matter too much in this with the offense designed to get the ball out of Zappe’s hands in a hurry, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA will keep playing with fire in close game after close game, but this should be when WKU finally gets on the right side on one of those tight battles.

Zappe and the passing game will keep pressing after UTSA goes on tough scoring drive after tough scoring drive, and late in the fourth he’ll come up with the late touchdown to push ahead. The Roadrunners will get last shot, but they’ll come up just short.

UTSA vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 38, UTSA 34

Line: WKU -3.5, o/u: 71.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4

