UTSA vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

UTSA vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTSA (6-0), Rice (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UTSA vs Rice Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Rice was supposed to be able to run the ball a bit – at least that was the hope as the Mike Bloomgren era rolls on – but the passing attack has been able to rise up over the last few weeks with a solid receiving corps and QB Jake Constantine rising up into a bigger role.

He’s hitting 77% of his throws, the passing game has pushed past the 200-yard mark in the last two games – both wins – and it all led to two wins to finally get the season going.

UTSA might be playing well, but Rice lost its first three games to Arkansas, Houston, and Texas – this could be a playing-team-its-own-size game and a breakout moment for a team building up to a game like this.

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why UTSA Will Win

The Roadrunners have been terrific.

They’re used to pulling off tight wins – four of the six were by seven points or fewer – they’re great at coming through in tough spots, and they’re doing it but not screwing up and a good passing attack that’s getting stronger.

UTSA is the best in Conference USA at avoiding getting flagged, turnovers aren’t a big issue, and the special teams haven’t been bad. They’re doing the little things right, all while veteran QB Frank Harris is starting to push the ball down the field a whole lot more, averaging over nine yards per pass over the last two games.

The Rice defense has been okay, but it got rolled for well over 300 yards in each of the last two games – the UTSA offense will be efficient.

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Rice is starting to show what it can do, and it might be better than its 2-3 record, but UTSA is playing with confidence, it’s finding ways to win games, and it’s doing it all by – again – not screwing up.

Rice will battle, but UTSA will win the time of possession battle by at least five minutes and grind down the fourth quarter to put the game away.

– CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

UTSA vs Rice Prediction, Line

UTSA 30, Rice 17

Line: UTSA -17.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings