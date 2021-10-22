UTSA vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

UTSA vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: UTSA (7-0), Lousiana Tech (2-4)

UTSA vs Lousiana Tech Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

What are the future American Athletic Conference UTSA Roadrunners doing that’s so right?

The lines have been terrific.

The ground game isn’t anything amazing, but the offensive front is great in pass protection and it’s effective enough for the good group of backs. The defensive front has been a rock against the run – Illinois got to 150 yards on the ground, and no one else has done more.

The Louisiana Tech lines are going to be in for a long day, and the secondary isn’t going to come up with enough stops, but …

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Bulldogs are great at staying in games on takeaways.

Sort of.

They lost to UTEP, but they came up with four turnovers. The four takeaways made the Mississippi State game close, and the three against SE Louisiana saved the day.

Giveaways have been an issue – especially picks from QB Austin Kendall – but the yards have been there.

Keep bombing, test the UTSA secondary that allowed 523 passing yards to WKU’s machine and over 300 to both Memphis and UNLV, and hope for a few key takeaways – that’s the formula, but …

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA doesn’t have a turnover problem. It only lost the turnover battle once this year, and even then it was just a -1 in a win over Middle Tennessee.

Louisiana Tech is in desperate need of a good break, but the 19-3 clunker against UTEP might have been one too many body blows. UTSA isn’t going to screw up enough to let the perfect season die in Ruston.

UTSA vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

UTSA 31, Louisiana Tech 24

Line: UTSA -6, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

