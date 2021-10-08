UTEP vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

UTEP vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: UTEP (4-1), Southern Miss (1-4)

UTEP vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

UTEP is actually playing well in tight games.

It’s not beating anyone great, but who cares? Southern Miss isn’t all that great.

The Miners are getting timely play from their defense, they’re great overall at holding on to the ball – at least when it comes to controlling the clock – and the offensive line isn’t allowing anything behind the line.

On the flip side, the Southern Miss offense isn’t going anywhere. There’s no running game over the last three weeks and there are way, way too many turnovers. But …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

UTEP’s offense isn’t exactly lighting it up.

The defense has been solid, but there’s no running game over the last three weeks, the team hasn’t hit 350 yards of total offense during the span, and there are way, way too many penalties, special teams issues, and mediocre passing problems for a team that’s 4-1.

Southern Miss is way overdue for a good day.

The passing game worked in the 24-19 loss to Rice, there’s good pressure from the defensive front, and UTEP isn’t going to run the ball.

What’s Going To Happen

Is UTEP really good enough to be 5-1?

Southern Miss has to finally get the O going against an FBS team, but the Miners are playing just well enough defensively to pull this off. However, both teams are overdue to go the other way with their respective momentum.

UTEP’s wins have come at home, with the exception of the layup against New Mexico State. Southern Miss went on the road to deal with Alabama and Rice, and this week the passing game should click just enough to push ahead and finally get something positive going after a rough start.

UTEP vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 24, UTEP 20

Line: UTEP -2, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

