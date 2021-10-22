Utah vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Utah vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Utah (4-2), Oregon State (4-2)

Utah vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

Utah has kicked it all in at just the right time.

It couldn’t get past San Diego State, and it stalled against BYU, but when things really started to matter once Pac-12 play kicked in … boom.

Through tragedy and inconsistencies, the Utah were able to take over the Pac-12 South with wins over USC and Arizona State. There’s still a lot of work to do, but the team is playing like it’s supposed to.

QB Cameron Rising has been terrific, the running game has come up with over 200 yards in two of the last three games, and the defensive line has stepped up its play in a massive way.

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Oregon State offense owns third downs.

How do you keep a team like Utah from controlling the game? You keep the chains moving.

Utah isn’t into the whole time of possession thing like it used to be, but Oregon State leads the Pac-12, holding on to the ball for well over 31 minutes per game. That’s because the O converts on more than half of its third down chances thanks to a running game that’s averaging 242 yards a game.

The offensive line is playing well, the defense takes the ball away, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oh yeah, third downs the other way. Oregon State’s defense is the worst in the Pac-12 at coming up with third down stops.

The offense might be great at controlling the tempo, but the defensive side is getting crushed by teams able to keep their own offenses on the field. The Beavers are allowing teams to convert 49% of their own third down tries, and Utah will be more than happy to do just that as it keeps its momentum going.

Utah vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Utah 30, Oregon State 24

Line: Utah -3, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

