Utah State vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Utah State vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Utah State (3-2), UNLV (0-5)

Utah State vs UNLV Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

The Aggies have lost two straight, but the offense keeps working, and the team is very, very well rested with more than two weeks off.

No, the running game didn’t do anything in the loss to BYU, but the passing game hit 300 yards for the third time in four games. That was coming off a solid 200-yard rushing, 200-yard passing day against Boise State. They were both losses, but generate the same production this week, and it’s a win.

UNLV is getting more out of the passing game, and it’s been more competitive over the last few games, but there isn’t enough of a rushing attack, the pass rush is mediocre, the ability to comeback isn’t there.

Why UNLV Will Win

Utah State has its flaws.

It might have a terrific offense that can produce in a variety of ways, but the defense isn’t great on third downs, the secondary has been sketchy, and ….

Everyone is getting fat on this D.

UNLV hasn’t been able to come up with enough of a consistent running game to matter, but it has to give it a shot. It gave Fresno State problems on the ground, and there’s a chance there’s 400 yards of overall production happening for the second time in three games.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

As bad as the Utah State defense is, it’s fantastic at generating tackles for loss.

UNLV will gouge the Aggies for big run after big run, but it’ll be two yards forward, one third down try back against the defensive front that’s cranked up 20 plays in the backfield over the last two games.

It’ll be a high-scoring shootout with the Rebels hanging around for a while, but they won’t be able to keep up.

Utah State vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Utah State 38, UNLV 27

Line: Utah State -7, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

