USF vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, October 28

USF vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 28

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: USF (2-5), East Carolina (3-4)

USF vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

Was it just a case of finally playing someone it could beat?

USF was awful to start the season, but outside of the easy win over Florida A&M from the FCS, there weren’t any games the team was supposed to win.

And then it got Tulsa and lost in a 32-31 thriller – both teams were on the same level. And then head coach Jeff Scott finally got his first win over an FBS team with a 34-14 blowout of Temple last week.

East Carolina is also in the USF wheelhouse.

The Bull running game went ballistic on the Owls with 421 yards. Jaren Mangham took off for 152 yards and two scores and Kelley Joiner added 126 – now they all get their shot against an East Carolina run defense that been strong but should give up 200 yards.

As good as the Pirate offense has been at times, it’s awful on third downs converting just 25% of the time and coming off a 1-of-12 day in the loss to Houston.

Why East Carolina Will Win

Yeah, USF played a bunch of teams it shouldn’t have beaten – NC State, Florida, BYU, SMU – but the pass defense really is that mediocre.

The D couldn’t stop much of anything that those four teams tried to do, but Tulsa put up 535 yards with a dangerous and balanced attack.

East Carolina is coming off its worst rushing day of the season 82 yards against Houston – but the passing game has been consistent and should be able to keep pushing the ball down the field against a secondary that allowed multiple scoring passes to ever FBS team but Temple.

It’ll help that the USF defense is the worst in America in sacks with just four sacks and one in the last four games.

On the other side, the ECU D might have issues against the USF running game, but the line should be okay at getting bend the line.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be fun.

East Carolina has a defense this year to go along with the normally good offense, but USF is starting to find its groove.

The Bull running game will be good, the East Carolina passing attack will be great, and the home team will generated two key takeaways to pull off a solid win.

USF vs East Carolina Prediction, Lines

East Carolina 34, USF 30

Line: East Carolina -10, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

