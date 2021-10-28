USC vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

USC vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles CA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: USC (3-4), Arizona (0-7)

USC vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The team has been brutally close to finally getting a win.

It’s been a few years without a victory – going back to the middle of 2019 – but it had Washington in big, big trouble before succumbing late 21-16. It played well for three quarters against Oregon, and …

Okay, it got wrecked by an awful Colorado team in what should’ve been a winnable game, but the want-to is still there. This team still has a big goal to shoot for – yeah, getting a W would be a huge deal – but USC is quickly slipping away into 2022.

It’s a lost year for a program in limbo. Everyone’s waiting for the head coaching search to really kick in, and going to a random bowl isn’t exactly an acceptable carrot at the end of the stick.

This might be the time for Arizona to get that running game going – it ran for over 200 yards against both Oregon and Washington – to power away and operate against a Trojan defensive front that’s not getting into the backfield.

Why USC Will Win

Arizona isn’t doing the little things right to get over the hump.

Even when it’s playing well, there’s a bad penalty here, a missed assignment there, a mental lapse, a turnover, a special teams gaffe, a missed opportunity, something to screw it all up.

The Wildcat offense doesn’t do enough to keep things moving, the defense doesn’t do enough against the run, and turnovers are a huge issue.

Arizona is dead last in the nation in turnover margin.

USC might not be playing all that well, but the passing attack is still the best in the Pac-12, and it should be able to get out to a decent enough start to make Arizona press. There isn’t enough of a Wildcat offense – there’s nothing happening down the field – to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

USC will be able to go through the motions and win this easily.

Arizona will still give it the old college try, but it’s not getting anything out of its quarterbacks – injuries have been a major issue and Gunner Cruz is struggling – but there’s hope that Will Plummer will be a factor.

The USC offense will perk up when it has to in the second quarter to all but put this away.

USC has a hard time coming up with a full 60 minutes, but it won’t need to.

USC vs Arizona Prediction, Lines

USC 38, Arizona 14

Line: USC -21, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

