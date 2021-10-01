UNLV vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

UNLV vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UNLV (0-4), UTSA (4-0)

UNLV vs UTSA Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

The Rebels are getting better.

Head coach Marcus Arroyo is still searching for his first win in his 11th try, and three good quarters against Fresno State doesn’t mean everything is about to flip, but as the 38-30 loss showed, there are good parts to keep working around.

There’s a running game when the team is able to have time to establish it. The passing attack worked against the Bulldogs – it might not have been consistent, but the yards were there.

UTSA doesn’t generate much of a pass rush and there aren’t a lot of takeaways coming from the D, but …

Why UTSA Will Win

The Roadrunners are brutally efficient, and it starts with a run defense that isn’t allowing much of anything.

Illinois gained 150 yards to start the season, and that’s been it with no one else getting to 90. The Roadrunners have a nice mix of RB Sincere McCormick and a veteran offense keeping things moving at a controlled pace, and a defense that gets off the field in a hurry.

If it seems like UTSA has the ball for 38 minutes in this, it’s because it will.

What’s Going To Happen

UNLV will keep fighting the good fight, but it’ll never be able to establish any sort of momentum.

Last week against Fresno State, it got hot early and it carried through to a decent performance. UTSA will take the air out of the game in the first quarter.

UNLV vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 38, UNLV 13

Line: UTSA -21, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

