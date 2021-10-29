UNLV vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 29

UNLV vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 29

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UNLV (0-7), Nevada (5-2)

UNLV vs Nevada Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

The Rebels are so, so, so, so close to finally getting a win under head coach Marcus Arroyo.

They lost each of their last four games by eight points or fewer, but they’re not making the right play at the right time, they’re not quite sharp enough, and it’s the little things that tend to be the issue.

The battle for the Fremont Cannon might keep the focus and put all the pressure on the other side.

The passing game has been decent – hitting 240 yards or more in three of the last four – and running well against Utah State. There’s no Nevada running game to worry about, the offensive line allows a few too many sacks, and the team has been able to stay in games despite being bombed on.

But …

Why Nevada Will Win

The Nevada offense and passing game might be too much to overcome.

Carson Strong continues to bomb away, hitting 71% of his passes with 20 touchdowns – 12 TDs and 377 yards or more in the last three games – and he’s been amazing in his first two games against the Rebels.

351 yards and a score as a freshman, and 350 yards and and two scores as a sophomore – no picks in either game. He’ll be just fine in the moment.

The combination of Strong and all the big plays in the backfield from the Wolf Pack line should be enough to keep up the pressure for a full 60 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

UNLV will play well enough to stay in the game for just over a half, but the offense won’t be able to run well enough to overcome a massive performance from the Nevada passing game.

The Rebel lines won’t hold up well enough at the end, but the team will once again come up with a terrific fight in another tough loss.

UNLV vs Nevada Prediction, Lines

Nevada 38, UNLV 17

Line: Nevada -20.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

