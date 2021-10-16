UConn vs Yale prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

UConn vs Yale How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, Storrs, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UConn (0-7), Yale (2-2)

UConn vs Yale Game Preview

Why Yale Will Win

Yeah, head coach Lou Spanos and a few assistant coaches, but things really aren’t going well if you lose to UMass 27-13.

Yale is only 2-2 with a few tight losses, but it’s got the best D in the FCS at coming up with third down stops, and UConn is only converting at a 26% clip. The offensive line is excellent in pass protection for an attack that doesn’t turn the ball over.

UConn’s offensive line can’t get the ground game going for an O that’s given the ball away 13 times so far.

Why UConn Will Win

The Huskies have been knocking on that door.

They pushed Wyoming, they lost in a heartbreaker to Vanderbilt, and it all looked like it was about to kick in when the Covid problems hit the coaching staff and the team was an inexplicable -3 in turnover margin against UMass.

For all of the great things the Yale defense does, it doesn’t force takeaways. The offensive side doesn’t have a ton of downfield pop – it’s not great on third downs – and the UConn D should …

What’s Going To Happen

The UConn D is going to have problems.

Yale’s offense should be able to run well enough to control the game from the start as the Huskies suffer yet another tough, close loss with several missed opportunities being the storyline.

For the seventh time in eight games this year, UConn will fail to hit 300 yards of total offense.

UConn vs Yale Prediction, Line

Yale 24, UConn 20

Line: Yale -3, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

