UCLA vs Arizona State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

UCLA vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona State (3-1), UCLA (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona State vs UCLA Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The talent is there to come up with a big offensive performance against a UCLA D that’s good, but will give up yards.

The Sun Devils overcame the loss at BYU with a solid 35-13 at Colorado, with Jayden Daniels and the passing game taking over and the D dominating the struggling Buff attack.

ASU is moving the chains, the secondary has been strong, and the lines are good enough to hold up against the suddenly physical Bruins. Able to move the chains well and control the clock – helped by that D that gets off the field – the Sun Devils should dictate the tempo against a team that loves to make teams play its way.

However …

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why UCLA Will Win

Arizona State beat Southern Utah, UNLV, and Colorado. None of those three have an offense, and the team failed the test at BYU.

UCLA has been battle tested. It beat LSU. It beat Stanford. It was a stop away from getting by a strong Fresno State. ASU has yet to prove it can push past adversity.

It starts with the infrastructure. The offensive line has been great at getting the ground game going and is good enough in pass protection. The biggest difference from a few years ago is the defensive front that’s been a rock against the run – it leads the Pac-12 allowing just 64 yards per game.

The Bruins will give up passing yards, but for the most part they’ve been able to hold up. Fresno State’s Jake Haener was the only one able to crack the code in the clutch, but …

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Jayden Daniels is good enough to pull this off if he gets into a groove.

The Arizona State passing game should be able to make this a fight, but UCLA showed against Stanford that it got back on track with a strong game at Stanford.

It’ll be a fun late night game with both offense trading shots, but the ASU running game will be held to a stop, UCLA will be balanced, and penalties will play a huge role.

The Sun Devils are getting crushed by flags – close to 11 per game. Those will matter.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Arizona State vs UCLA Prediction, Line

UCLA 34, Arizona State 30

Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings