UCLA vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

UCLA vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: UCLA (3-2), Arizona (0-4)

UCLA vs Arizona Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Arizona doesn’t have enough of an offense to keep up.

It played well for a while in the misleading 41-19 loss to Oregon – coming up with over 200 yards rushing and 200 passing – but late turnovers made it ugly.

Overall, though, the running game hasn’t been able to get going, third down conversions are rare, and there’s not enough help from the other side to make a difference.

Basically, Arizona’s lines aren’t good enough yet.

There isn’t nearly enough of a pass rush to get to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins downfield passing game that should be able to come up with yards in chunks.

In a perfect world, though, the Bruins take advantage up front and start pounding away from the first drive.

However …

Why Arizona Will Win

UCLA is 3-0 on the year when it runs for over 200 yards, and it’s 0-2 when it doesn’t. Arizona allowed 254 yards on the ground to San Diego State, and no one else – not BYU, not Oregon – has been able to get past the 200-yard mark.

The top guys aren’t in place quite yet for new Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, but he made a major statement from the start that his program would play defense, and it’s happening.

The overall numbers aren’t amazing, but considering Arizona went on an impressive run of allowing over 400 yards in 18 of 19 games before the 2021 season – and 22 of 25 going back through 2018 – only allowing one 400-yard day in the first four games is a big step forward.

And now the Wildcat defense has had two weeks off to rest up.

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA will pick it back up again after failing to keep up in the second half against Arizona State.

It’s just the second away game so far – beating Stanford in the first one – with a balanced attack ready to be enough to overcome a strong first quarter start by Arizona.

The Cats won’t be able to keep up.

UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Line

UCLA 37, Arizona 20

Line: UCLA -16, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

