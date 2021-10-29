UCF vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

UCF vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UCF (4-3), Temple (3-4)

UCF vs Temple Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

Things aren’t going all that well if you’re getting whacked by 20 against USF.

Temple has had its moments – beating Memphis was stunningly nice – but it wasn’t even in the game against Cincinnati and it managed to be the FBS team to break an ugly USF losing streak.

The offense isn’t moving the chains, the defense can’t stop anyone from running, and UCF is about to make this as simple as possible.

The Knights came up with a very, very important win over Memphis last week to keep its bowl hopes alive, and they did it by blowing off the struggling passing game and running a finally healthy Isaiah Bowser for 111 yards.

Temple just gave up 421 rushing yards to USF after allowing 279 to Cincinnati.

Why Temple Will Win

So what’s going right lately for Temple? Not much, but the run D should be able to sell out with UCF not able to do much of anything with the passing attack since QB Dillon Gabriel went out hurt.

Mikey Keene is giving it the old college try, but there’s nothing happening down the field and he has five interceptions since taking over and just four touchdown passes. Joey Gatewood went 2-for-2 with a score against Memphis, but again, this UCF passing attack is a shadow of its former self.

Temple absolutely has to take the ball away. It’s two wins came in the two games it forced multiple turnovers. UCF hasn’t been that bad at holding on to the ball, but it gave it up three times against Cincinnati and twice to Navy in the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

UCF has yet to come up with a road win, but it was close in the losses to Louisville and Navy.

This is when the defense has to rise up to help the cause. Temple will be better than it’s been in a few weeks – the O will show a little balance – but Bowser will take over the Knight offense and the other side will be just good enough to get off the field on two key late Owl drives.

UCF vs Temple Prediction, Lines

UCF 27, Temple 17

Line: UCF -10.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 25

