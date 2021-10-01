Tulane vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Tulane vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Tulane (1-3), East Carolina (2-2)

Tulane vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

It’s a make or break game and moment for Tulane, and it should play like it.

It wasn’t bad in a 28-21 loss to UAB, and it suffered from having Oklahoma and Ole Miss on the schedule, but get ready for a team that comes out with a sense of urgency.

The offense needs to be more explosive, but the passing attack has been okay. The pass D hasn’t been great, the line gets into the backfield and the takeaways are there.

East Carolina’s offensive line isn’t anything great, and the defense is giving up 500 yards a game. This is the week when Tulane has to go from okay to great, especially through the air against a leaky secondary.

However …

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirates might have found their groove – at least for what they do.

They’re never going to have a brick wall of a defense, but it takes the ball away. The three turnovers forced against South Carolina kept the game alive, and they all but won the game against Marshall.

Tulane has a turnover problem with ten spread out over the first four games – the four against UAB were killer. Make this Green Wave offense press, and it’ll make mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team will finally show what it really is this season?

Tulane should be able to run the ball as much as it wants to and get back to the style of play it likes, but East Carolina should be able to take over with its own offense that seems ready to bust out.

Both teams have similar issues, but Tulane has a bit more of a defense. This week the ground game takes over in a back-and-forth blast that should come down to the final drive.

Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

Tulane 34, East Carolina 30

Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

