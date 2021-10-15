Troy vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Troy vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Troy (3-3), Texas State (2-3)

Troy vs Texas State Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

Can the Troy defense continue to take the ball away?

It’s been a weird season with a 13-point loss to ULM and a nine-point loss to South Carolina. When the defense comes up with a slew of takeaways, good things happen.

The Trojans generated seven turnovers in the three wins, came up with three more in the close loss to South Carolina that should’ve been a blowout, and there was just one takeaway in the other two losses.

Texas State has turned the ball over way too much with nine giveaways, and Troy needs the big defensive plays because …

Why Texas State Will Win

The Troy offense has been stunningly bad.

The running game isn’t doing enough – even though it finally started to work a wee bit over the last two weeks – it still has yet to hit 150 yards against any FBS team, and the passing attack isn’t high-powered enough to make up for it.

The Trojans put up 55 on Southern in the opener and hasn’t hit 28 points since. Considering the Texas State defense has been blasted at times – and allowed 132 points over the last three games – this should be a relative break.

The Bobcats have hardly been consistent offensively, but at least they’re scoring. And …

What’s Going To Happen

The defense is taking the ball away, too.

For all of the problems with giveaways, Texas State is able to force a ton of mistakes with three takeaways in three of the last four games.

Both teams are going to make mistakes – set the over/under on turnovers between the two teams at 5.5 – but Texas State’s errors will be a wee bit bigger in a low scoring fight.

Troy vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Troy 24, Texas State 21

Line: Troy -7.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

