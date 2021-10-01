Toledo vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Toledo vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: FloSports/NESN

Record: Toledo (2-2), UMass (0-4)

Toledo vs UMass Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

Can this team ever put it all together?

It had Notre Dame in big trouble, and then it bonked against Colorado State. The team got the win over Ball State, but the offense still didn’t work like it was supposed to.

The running game was stuffed cold by Colorado State, but it bounced back strong with 272 yards against the Cardinals, and now it should keep it all going against a UMass defense that’s getting plowed on for 242 rushing yards per game.

UMass has the worst defense in the nation on third downs, but …

Why UMass Will Win

Toledo can’t move the chains with any sort of consistency.

The offensive front has been a major problem – UMass HAS to get the pass rush going – and the team kills itself over and over again with way too many penalties.

The Minuteman offense has shown sparks – it worked in the loss to Eastern Michigan and the passing game kicked in late against Boston College. At home, the O should be decent, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo will take the W, but it still won’t look like it’s in a place to kick it all in and take over the MAC when it dives back into conference play next week.

It won’t be a big-time offensive show when it comes to big plays, but there will be just enough points to make this interesting. Toledo will generate the scoring drives early on to be in control throughout.

Toledo vs UMass Prediction, Line

Toledo 41, UMass 24

Line: Toledo -27, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

