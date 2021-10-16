Toledo vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Toledo vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Toledo (3-3), Central Michigan (3-3)

Toledo vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

Toledo has the versatility to move the ball however it needs to, and in this it should all happen through the air.

The team does better when it’s able to run, but Central Michigan has a bigger issue against anyone who tries to throw – LSU, FIU, and Miami University all cranked up 350 passing yards or more against the Chippewa secondary.

Start throwing, get into the backfield against a leaky CMU offensive line, and rely on the MAC’s best scoring D to come through in the clutch.

However …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Can Central Michigan stop the Rockets from running?

Granted, the Chippewa run D stats are partially good because everyone spends so much time running on this group, but it really is solid. It allows just 3.6 yards per carry and hasn’t allowed 200 yards since the opening week 34-24 loss to Missouri.

Toledo is 3-0 when it runs for 200 yards or more, and it’s 0-3 when it doesn’t, so …

What’s Going To Happen

The Central Michigan defense will hold Toledo to under yards, but it won’t matter.

The Rockets are coming up with well over six yards per carry over the last three games. That, combined with a strong day from the passing attack, will be enough to get them over last week’s loss to Northern Illinois and back into the MAC race with a must-have win.

Toledo vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Toledo 27, Central Michigan 20

Line: Toledo -5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

