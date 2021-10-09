South Alabama vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas State vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Texas State vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: South Alabama (3-1), Texas State (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

South Alabama vs Texas State Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

The Jaguars actually passed their real first big test even though they lost.

They rolled through their first three games against three bad teams, but they pushed Louisiana in a 20-13 loss with a passing game that wasn’t bad along with a good performance by the D.

Texas State’s offense is okay, but the defense is having a nightmare of a time on third downs and there’s no pass rush to bother the USA backfield.

On the flip side, South Alabama is No. 1 in the nation in third down stops.

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Texas State Will Win

The running game has the potential to control the tempo a little bit.

It has yet to bust out big, but it’s been able to hit the 170-yard mark twice to go along with a good–aced passing game that’s been decent enough to at least keep the team in games.

For all the good things South Alabama has done, it doesn’t come up with a whole lot of tackles for loss and it gives up way too many plays in the backfield.

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama is playing well.

It’s got the defense and the ball control to own the tempo throughout. Texas State likes to keep teams on their heels, but they’re not going to be able to do that well enough with South Alabama QB Jake Bentley getting time to come up with a sharp performance.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

South Alabama vs Texas State Prediction, Line

South Alabama 38, Texas State 20

Line: South Alabama -3.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings