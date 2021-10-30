Texas State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Texas State vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Texas State (0-0), Louisiana (0-0)

Texas State vs Louisiana Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

How well can the Bobcats run the ball?

They’ve had moments here and there, but they were able to overcome a slew of their other issues by running all over South Alabama in a stunning win a few weeks ago. When they can’t control things on the ground – even a little bit – bad things happen.

Louisiana has been a bit too inconsistent. The wins are rolling, but some days the passing attack works, and some days if doesn’t really show up. The offense pitched a gem against Appalachian State, and then it went right back to moving the ball well without scoring enough in a too-tight 28-27 win over a bad Arkansas State team.

Texas State has to keep this close – four of the six Louisiana wins were decided by eight points or fewer.

Why Louisiana Will Win

The running game is on a roll.

After starting the season slow out of the gate, it all started to work with four 225-yard-and-more days in the last five games, and they’re about to push for 300 in this.

Texas State’s defense hasn’t been all that awful, but it doesn’t do any one thing at a high level. There isn’t enough of a push into the backfield, and the run defense doesn’t hold up well at the point of attack.

The Bobcat run D allowed 200 yards or more in three of the last four games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This is a weird Louisiana team.

It’s on a six-game winning streak, it blew the doors off of Appalachian State, but it struggled against … Arkansas State? South Alabama? Georgia Southern?

A win is a win is a win, but it would be nice to come up with a breather going into the finishing kick. This can’t be a West-clinching game, but if the Ragin’ Cajuns win and ULM loses to Appalachian State, they’ll earn a piece of the division title.

It won’t be easy.

Texas State won’t come up with enough good defensive stops, but the offense will be dangerous enough to make Levi Lewis and company keep pushing.

Texas State vs Louisiana Prediction, Lines

Louisiana 31, Texas State 20

Line: Louisiana -21, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

