Texas State vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Texas State vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Texas State (2-4), Georgia State (2-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas State vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The defense is coming off of two of its better games. It allowed 31 points to both South Alabama and Troy, but fewer yards were allowed in both games than in any game in September.

It’s still not a brick wall, but the pass defense was solid and there was just enough defensive pressure to be a factor.

Georgia State is coming off its best pass rushing game of the season in the win over ULM a few weeks ago, but in general the defense doesn’t bring enough pressure to matter.

The Texas State offense should be able to keep things moving, but …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Georgia State Will Win

The Bobcats don’t have anything the Panther defense has to worry about.

There’s no real running game – the 212 yards against South Alabama were an anomaly – and the downfield passing attack isn’t good enough because the line doesn’t provide enough time.

There might not be a whole lot of Georgia State pass rush coming into this, but there’s nothing from a Texas State line that’s generated a mere six sacks. With freshman QB Darren Grainger starting to come into his own …

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The big plays should be there against the Texas State secondary.

The Bobcats have allowed teams to hit 74% of their passes over the last two games, but the bigger problem is on the other side with seven giveaways on the season.

Georgia State will capitalize on the two takeaways it’ll get.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Texas State vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Georgia State 38, Texas State 26

Line: Georgia State -10.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread: Week 8

Must See Rating: 2

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings