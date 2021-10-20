Texas A&M vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Texas A&M vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Texas A&M (5-2), South Carolina (4-3)

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Gamecocks have a whole slew of issues as they scratch and claw their way through the season, but the defense has been able to hold its own.

That was supposed to be one of the relative strengths. The defensive front is doing its part, even if it’s not quite getting to the quarterback enough – at least when it’s not playing Tennessee. Now it gets a Texas A&M offense that’s found a groove over the last two weeks, but it’s not rocking with the passing game.

The Aggies came up with their best game of the year through the air against Alabama, but it’s been struggling with its accurate, it hasn’t hit 160 yards in three of its last four games, and the big plays down the field haven’t been there – Bama game aside – after a decent start.

However, there’s a reason A&M didn’t bomb away last week …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The running game rocked Missouri.

You and everyone at the McDonald’s drive-through line could run for 200 yards against Mizzou, but A&M is averaging over five yards per carry in three of the last four games – the Bama game being the outlier.

South Carolina’s run D hasn’t been bad, but give it a shot – run the ball 40 times – and the 200+ yard day will be there.

A&M has the right style to squeeze the life out of this game if it gets up quickly. South Carolina has to keep this low scoring and close, but it’s not built to keep up. With top QB Luke Doty out for the year with a foot injury, can Zeb Noland really get the job done?

What’s Going To Happen

Noland is going to be under a whole lot of pressure against an A&M defensive front that should live in the backfield.

The Gamecocks will get enough defense to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Aggies will like the grind until the big home run on the ground tears this open.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 13

Line: Texas A&M -21, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

