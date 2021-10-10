Tennessee vs Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Tennessee vs Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (2-2), Jacksonville (0-4)

Tennessee vs Jacksonville Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

There might be a wee bit of a focus problem this week in Jacksonville.

Forgetting all the problems on the field, it’s all about Urban Meyer and the silly “scandal” that social media ate up with a spoon. The bigger problem is a passing game that’s not clicking well enough and a secondary that’s getting rolled by anyone who can throw.

The Jaguars have given up three straight 300-yard passing game after allowing 289 to Tyrod Taylor and Houston to open things up.

Ryan Tannehill might have a banged up receiving corps, but he’ll at least take a few shots to open things up for Derrick Henry and a ground attack that’s been fantastic over the last three weeks.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

The Jaguars are getting there.

They had Cincinnati in trouble last Thursday night and lost on a late field goal. The running game has improved, Trevor Lawrence didn’t throw a pick last week, and this started to resemble a real, live pro football team.

Tennessee has been a mess with turnovers – seven in the first three games before losing to the Jets despite not giving the ball away.

There’s no pass rush to bother Lawrence, and on the other side, the Jaguar defense that hasn’t been hammered all that hard against the run should keep Henry from going off.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Tennessee really lose to the Jets and Jaguars in back-to-back weeks?

Yeah.

The Titans are incredibly banged up and it’s leading to massive inconsistencies. They’re getting several parts back, but it won’t be enough as the Meyer thing will have the opposite effect expected.

Lawrence will play well, the ground game will work, and Jacksonville will finally break through.

Tennessee vs Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Jacksonville 26, Tennessee 24

Line: Tennessee -4.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

