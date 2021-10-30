Tennessee at Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Tennessee at Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (5-2), Indianapolis (3-4)

Tennessee at Indianapolis Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

As always when it comes to playing Tennessee, can you stop the run?

Even teams that can hold up well – like Buffalo – get run over by the Derrick Henry machine. Yeah, Indianapolis isn’t too bad, it wasn’t even close in the 25-16 loss in Week 3 when the Titans rolled for 188 yards on the ground.

Tennessee is playing with a swagger now. It’s starting to get its parts back for the receiving corps, the defense that was so lousy throughout the first part of the season has stepped it up a bit, coming up with seven takeaways in the last four games.

The Colts don’t throw all that well, but …

Why Indianapolis Will Win

It might be starting to come together.

It was an ugly 0-3 start, but the Colts are 3-1 since then with the lone loss an overtime thriller against Baltimore.

It beat two bad teams – Miami and Houston – and it powered through the rain and horrible weather to outlast San Francisco in one of the toughest performances of the season.

Tennessee still has issues in the secondary, and it’s become way too reliant on No. 22 pounding away. The Colts will make Ryan Tannehill try to win this, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Derrick Henry will still be Derrick Henry.

San Francisco’s Elijah Mitchell ran for 107 yards on the Colts in the slop, but that’s a totally different style than Henry will bring. Mitchell got a whole lot of space to run through. Henry is going to power away.

22 ran for 113 yards and didn’t get a rushing score in the first meeting, and he’ll get his 100 – it won’t be enough.

At home, Indianapolis will make a statement with its own back. Jonathan Taylor will gain more yards than Henry as he leads the Colts to a very strong statement win.

Tennessee vs Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 26, Tennessee 23

Line: Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

