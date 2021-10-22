Temple vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Temple vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Temple (3-3), USF (1-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Temple vs USF Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

Don’t get caught up in the 52-3 loss to Cincinnati – that’s just the way the American Athletic Conference rolls this year.

Temple was able to get by Memphis in a key win thanks to a decent passing attack and just enough balance to get by. Oh there are issues, but the pass defense hasn’t been all that bad – at least until the last two games – there isn’t a turnover problem, and the team is rested after getting two weeks off.

Now it gets a USF team that just can’t get this thing going. The Bulls struggle to get to 300 yards offensively, but …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why USF Will Win

This team is so, so close to finally turning a corner.

No, there’s not enough consistent offense – it’s sort of the shocker so far under head coach Jeff Scott – but it in the game against Tulsa and it put up a decent fight against BYU.

The 32-31 loss to the Golden Hurricane was the first time all year USF played an FBS team its own size, and it showed. The other losses? NC State, Florida, at BYU, at SMU.

Getting Temple in Tampa is a real chance to pull off the first win over an FBS team since late October in 2019.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

This is a bit of a defining moment for both teams.

Temple is deep in the hunt for a bowl game if it can win this – there are two more wins to possibly be had on the rest of its slate if it gets to 4-2.

This might be the last winnable home game for USF with Houston and Cincinnati the final two chances – and it’ll make the most of it.

Don’t expect anything pretty.

The USF defense will have problems giving up big plays, but Temple has a hard time moving the chains. It’ll come down to the last few drives, and at home, the Bulls will finally be on the right side of the breaks

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Temple vs USF Prediction, Line

USF 34, Temple 31

Line: USF -2, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread: Week 8

Must See Rating: 2

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings