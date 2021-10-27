TCU vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

TCU vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: TCU (3-4), Kansas State (4-3)

TCU vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

The offense works … usually.

The Horned Frogs hit 430 yards against everyone but Texas and West Virginia – both losses – and those two games came on the two worst rushing performances of the season.

It’s this simple. When TCU runs well, it wins. It needs to be able to grind, control the clock, and keep its defense off the field. Kansas State is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 130 yards, 0-3 when giving up more, and TCU has yet to run for fewer than 169 yards.

But …

Why Kansas State Will Win

The TCU defense. It’s not good.

The Horned Frogs have allowed 200 yards rushing and passing in each of the last three games and over 400 total yards in all six games since the opener over Duquesne.

Kansas State pulled its season up out of the nosedive with a Matt-Wells-firing 25-24 win over Texas Tech thanks to one of the team’s best defensive performances of the season. The offense needs to crank it up here.

TCU can’t stop the run, it’s not generating any pressure into the backfield, and it’s not taking the ball away. Kansas State has to keep this conservative and pound, pound, pound away.

What’s Going To Happen

TCU just can’t seem to overcome its defensive issues.

Neither team is playing all that well overall, but Kansas State at home should be able to get its offense going just enough to be more consistent. Expect an entertaining and close game, with TCU being able to come up with the one stop it needs.

TCU vs Kansas State Prediction, Lines

Kansas State 34, TCU 30

Line: Kansas State -3.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

