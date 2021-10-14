Tampa Bay at Philadelphia Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 14

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX/NFL Network

Record: Tampa Bay (4-1), Philadelphia (2-3)

Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The machine keeps on rolling.

The Buccaneer passing offense continues to be unstoppable with a huge day from Tom Brady and the attack in a 45-17 win over Miami. TB12 might have a banged up thing, but he had plenty of time work, threw for 411 yards and five scores, and the ground game got rolling, too.

Philadelphia will give up yards, but they’re mostly on the ground.

It was able to keep the Carolina offense in check in last week’s win, but it allowed over 100 rushing yards to Chuba Hubbard as the run D remains among the league’s worst.

The offense doesn’t have enough of a ground attack when Jalen Hurts is taking off, and now he and the Eagle backfield are going against the No. 1 run D in the NFL. However …

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Everyone abandons the run to try keeping up the pace – and to take advantage of the league’s worst pass defense.

Everyone’s getting fat on the Buccaneer secondary that’s banged up enough to be a problem.

Hurts isn’t necessarily going to be a 300-yard passer, but he’s the ultimate battler. The team last week could’ve been left for dead, but it hung around … hung around … hung around … and then came the breaks.

For the only time all year, Philly came up with multiple takeaways, and it needed them all. Tampa Bay has been air tight with the ball since giving it away four times against Dallas, but will the mistakes come on the road?

What’s Going To Happen

The Buccaneers didn’t turn the ball over against New England or the Rams, but they lost to LA and came a straighter kick away from losing to Belichick.

At home, everything hums. Away from Tampa …

Everything will be fine, but the jacked up Eagles will keep this close as this becomes a showcase for No. 1 on the home side … right up until No. 12 leads the way to a game-winning drive.

Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, Philadelphia 24

Line: Tampa Bay -7, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Only Murders in the Building

1: Alter Ego

