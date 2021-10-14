Stanford vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Stanford vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Stanford (3-3), Washington State (3-3)

Stanford vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Which Stanford team shows up?

Is it the one that balled out late to get by Oregon, or is it the one that couldn’t run the ball a lick against Arizona State?

Is it the one that confidently ripped through USC, or is it the one that sputtered too much against UCLA?

While QB Tanner McKee is the new star of the show, the key is the Cardinal’s ability to run. They’re 3-0 when they’re at least okay, running for 124 yards or more, and they’re 0-3 when running for under 70 yards.

Washington State has allowed over 200 yards in half of its games, but …

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars got blasted by Oregon State for 309 rushing yards last week and still run. Why?

The passing game has kicked in over the last few weeks with Jayden de Laura getting comfortable in the gig. He didn’t bomb away against Cal, and he gave up two picks, but he also threw three touchdown passes. Against the Beavers he was fantastic with close to 400 yards with three scores.

Stanford has the biggest issue against the good running teams, and that’s not what Wazzu does. However, as long as the defense keeps taking the ball away – it has a Pac-12 high 13 takeaways – then the team can overcome a few de Laura mistakes and he can still keep bombing away.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State is quickly trending up – it’s like the team needed September to get up to speed – and Stanford is quickly trending weird.

A win is a win is a win, but the Cardinal are a miraculous comeback against Oregon away from losing three straight and losing all the momentum from the USC and Vanderbilt wins.

It might be this simple – can Stanford avoid the turnovers?

Washington State will turn it over, and it’ll take it away. Stanford turned it over twice in the win loss to Kansas State and three times in the loss to Arizona State. That’s it.

The Cardinal offense will be careful with the ball, the running game will work, and the team will bounce back from the ASU debacle to pull off a suddenly nice-looking road win.

Stanford vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Stanford 24, Washington State 21

Line: Stanford -1.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

