Southern Miss vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Southern Miss vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Southern Miss (1-3), Rice (1-3)

Southern Miss vs Rice Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Golden Eagles might be having a few issues with their offense – at least against FBS teams – but all things considered, the run defense hasn’t been too bad.

Alabama ran for 211 yards last week, but no one else has been able to get to 60 yards on the ground. There’s a good pass rush and plenty of tackles for loss to get to the running games before they get started.

Rice wants and needs to run the ball to survive, but it’s only got moving against Texas Southern and hasn’t been able to do too much against anyone else.

Making things worse, Rice can’t do anything in the red zone. It has the nation’s worst D inside the 20 and the second-worst O, but …

Why Rice Will Win

Southern Miss doesn’t have the offense to take advantage of Rice’s defensive problems – and that includes when it has a shot to put points on the board in the red zone.

Like Rice, Southern Miss only produced on the ground against the FCS team on the schedule. It was stuffed for -1 yard on the ground against Troy and hasn’t pushed past 125 yards against anyone else.

The passing game isn’t helping – the Golden Eagles have yet to come up with more than 160 yards through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams aren’t just looking for a real win, they’re looking to merely be productive.

Rice will be come up with more offensive balance and will do far more to control the clock. Both teams are even enough to keep this interesting, but the Owls will get a little more out of their offensive front in the second half.

Southern Miss vs Rice Prediction, Line

Rice 27, Southern Miss 23

Line: Rice -2, o/u: 45

