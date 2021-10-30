Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Southern Miss (1-6), Middle Tennessee (3-4)

Southern Miss vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The defense hasn’t been all that bad.

It’s not the rock it needs to be – especially against the run – but it’s not the overall problem. It hasn’t allowed more than 400 yards in six of the seven games – Alabama is the only team to go off – and it should be good enough to keep the Middle Tennessee attack from taking over the game.

The Blue Raiders don’t do much on the ground and the O overall averages 350 yards per game. The Golden Eagle defensive front should make things happen behind the line, but …

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Yeah, the Southern Miss offense. It’s a problem.

The running game would be the statistically worst in America by far if it didn’t go off against Grambling. It hasn’t hit 100 yards in any of the last five games, and the passing game isn’t steady enough to pick up the slack.

Southern Miss came up with a grand total of 107 yards of total offense in the loss to UAB two weeks ago.

Middle Tennessee leads the nation in turnover margin, the defensive front will live in the Southern Miss backfield, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to take much for the Blue Raiders to take over, and they’ll do it on the ground.

They’d like to be balanced, but the Southern Miss run defense has been a problem over the last month allowing over 200 yards in three of the last four games. It’ll be a third win in the last four games for a surging Middle Tennessee team that stays alive in the chase for a bowl bid.

Southern Miss vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Middle Tennessee 30, Southern Miss 16

Line: Middle Tennessee -13.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

