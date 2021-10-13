South Carolina vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Willams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Vanderbilt (2-4), South Carolina (3-3)

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

It’s not consistent, and it’s not explosive, but Vanderbilt’s offense is improving.

It couldn’t do anything against Georgia and Florida, but they aren’t part of this program’s measuring stick at the moment. They were able to run on Stanford, and the passing game got in its reps in the win over UConn – that matters to have some success, even against the downtrodden.

The ground game might not be doing much, but the offensive line hasn’t been too bad, the defense has been okay on third downs – at least when it’s not dealing with the elite – and South Carolina isn’t going to walk through the tunnel and start rolling.

The Gamecock D is horrendous on third downs, the passing game isn’t anything great, and turnovers are a problem but …

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Vanderbilt defense doesn’t do anything to get behind the line.

It all ties together. Commodores don’t generate any pressure, and that means they don’t come up with enough takeaways to help out an offense that desperately needs a few breaks. In this, though, it’s about the other side of the ball.

South Carolina hasn’t seen the Kevin Harris of last year – being banged up had something to do with it – but he’s leading a nice rotation for a ground game that should be a whole lot better than it’s been.

This is the game it starts to work.

Overall, it’s about turnovers with this offense. It has a problem with them, but the defense has been able to pick up the slack with a ton of big plays – an SEC high 14 takeaways on the year. And so …

What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt can’t win this without owning the turnover margin, and it’s not going to own the turnover margin.

The South Carolina running game will hit 200 yards for the first time against an FBS team, and the team will win its 13th straight in the series.

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

South Carolina 26, Vanderbilt 13

Line: South Carolina -18.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

