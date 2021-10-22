South Alabama vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

South Alabama vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: South Alabama (4-2), ULM (3-3)

South Alabama vs ULM Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

Don’t turn the ball over.

ULM was able to get by Troy several weeks ago with just one takeaway, but how did it pull off one of the biggest shockers of the 2021 season against Liberty? Three takeaways, all picks.

The ULM offense is okay, but it’s not anything to worry too much about.

The team is awful at third downs on both sides of the ball, the O line gives up way too many plays in the backfield, and …

South Alabama’s defense is brilliant on third downs and defensive front comes up with a whole lot of plays in the backfield.

Why ULM Will Win

So besides picking off Liberty QB Malik Willis, what else is ULM doing that’s able to get it to a stunning 3-3?

It really is about the turnover margin. It’s not good enough to overcome a slew of mistakes, and it doesn’t screw up enough to matter.

The offense takes advantage of almost every opportunity, the defense does a lot of bending without breaking – sometimes; there were problems against Coastal Carolina and Georgia State – and …

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama should be able to do what Liberty didn’t.

The Jaguar passing game won’t make the big mistakes, the yards will be there throughout, and the ULM offense won’t be able to keep up unless it’s +3 in turnover margin – which it won’t be.

South Alabama vs ULM Prediction, Line

South Alabama 35, ULM 21

Line: South Alabama -13.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

