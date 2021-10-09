SMU vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

SMU vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: SMU (5-0), Navy (1-3)

SMU vs Navy Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The run defense is good enough

Navy was able to shock UCF last week by running for a season-high 348 yards and three touchdowns, but it’s still not tearing off yards in chunks.

It helped that UCF didn’t have QB Dillon Gabriel, but the bigger issue was the defense that doesn’t get behind the line and couldn’t stop the Navy O before it could get on the move.

SMU isn’t a brick wall, but it has yet to allow more than 170 rushing yards and only gave up more than 132 once.

On the other side, SMU QB Tanner Mordecai has been on fire with four touchdown passes or more in every game. He’ll push the Navy secondary, but …

Why Navy Will Win

SMU’s defense doesn’t get behind the line. Again, that was a problem for UCF, and SMU doesn’t have the defensive front to make a whole slew of tackles for loss.

Navy isn’t going to throw the ball a ton – that’s obviously not what it does – but it’s effective when it does take its shots down the field. It only might be for four completions or so, but the O has averaged close to 13 yards per attempt over the last two games.

SMU will give up a few deep passes to go along with having to deal with the Navy ground game.

What’s Going To Happen

Mordecai has been incredible.

He’s been great, the receiving combination of Danny Gray and Rashee Rice have been fantastic, and it’s all going to work against a Navy defense that won’t generate any semblance of a pass rush.

SMU vs Navy Prediction, Line

SMU 41, Navy 17

Line: SMU -13.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

