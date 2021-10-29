SMU vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

SMU vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: SMU (7-0), Houston (6-1)

SMU vs Houston Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The Mustang passing attack keeps on rolling.

Tanner Mordecai has been on fire hitting 70% of his passes with 29 touchdowns and seven picks, throwing for over 300 yards against everyone but TCU.

Most of the picks and mistakes came in two games – the Mustangs won anyway – and he’s got the running game back with Ulysses Bentley expected to be ready to go again after having injury issues.

The Houston defense hasn’t been a rock lately, allowing 200 yards or more in the last three even though it hasn’t gone against anyone great.

For all of the fun Houston has had going 6-1, it hasn’t beaten anyone who’s going to go bowling. Throw in the loss to Texas Tech, and it might not have played anyone yet who’ll end up getting an extra game.

The SMU offense will be the biggest test by far since the Cougars dealt with the Red Raiders. However …

Why Houston Will Win

Yeah, it’s not like SMU has ripped through the SEC West on the way to 7-0 – it hasn’t played anyone who’s likely to go bowling, either.

The offense has been a blast, but it has ripped through a whole slew of bad defenses including TCU’s. Now it gets to deal with a Houston defense that’s been a bear so far, only allowing more than 145 rushing yards to Navy and its run only offense, and not giving up more than 260 yards through the air.

The Cougars are fourth in the nation in total defense, the offense doesn’t turn the ball over enough to matter, and that nasty D is the best in college football at stopping teams on third downs.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, we’re all supposed to just crown Cincinnati as the American Athletic Conference champion and then move on with our lives, but the winner of this will be deep in the hunt for the title. The loser might be, too, especially if it’s SMU since it gets a shot against the Bearcats.

Houston might not have the offensive pop of SMU, but it won’t need it with a defense that’s playing at an elite level. It’ll keep Mordecai and company from going off, the offense will have the ball for over 35 minutes, and it’ll be a signature win in the Dana Holgorsen era.

SMU vs Houston Prediction, Lines

Houston 34, SMU 30

Line: PICK, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

