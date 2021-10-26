SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9

SEC

By October 26, 2021 3:43 pm

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 9 of the season.

SEC Results So Far
SU: 57-18, ATS: 42-32-1, Point Total: 39-33-1

Week 9 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, October 30

Missouri at Vanderbilt

3:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -16, o/u: 64

Georgia vs. Florida

3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -14, o/u: 51

Kentucky at Mississippi State

7:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -1.5, o/u: 47

Ole Miss at Auburn

7:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -2.5, o/u: 66

