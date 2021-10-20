SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 8 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 52-18, ATS: 39-30-1, Point Total: 36-31-1
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
12:00, SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
LSU at Ole Miss
3:30, CBS
Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 76.5
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -20.5, o/u: 51
Tennessee at Alabama
7:00, ESPN
Line: Alabama -25.5, o/u: 67
South Carolina at Texas A&M
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -21, o/u: 45
