SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

SEC

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

By October 20, 2021 12:56 am

By |

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 8 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 52-18, ATS: 39-30-1, Point Total: 36-31-1

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

12:00, SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

LSU at Ole Miss

3:30, CBS
Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 76.5

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -20.5, o/u: 51

Tennessee at Alabama

7:00, ESPN
Line: Alabama -25.5, o/u: 67  

South Carolina at Texas A&M

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -21, o/u: 45

Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, News, Ole Miss, SEC, SEC, South Carolina, Teams Conferences, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Week 8

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home