SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 7 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 47-16, ATS: 33-30, Point Total: 32-28-1
Auburn at Arkansas
12:00, CBS
Line: Arkansas -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Florida at LSU
12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -10.5, o/u: 59
Texas A&M at Missouri
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -9, o/u: 60.5
Kentucky at Georgia
3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -23, o/u: 44.5
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
4:00, SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -18.5, o/u: 51
Alabama at Mississippi State
7:00, ESPN
Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 57.5
Ole Miss at Tennessee
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 82
