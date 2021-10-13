SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

By October 13, 2021 1:18 am

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 7 of the season.

SU: 47-16, ATS: 33-30, Point Total: 32-28-1

Auburn at Arkansas

12:00, CBS
Line: Arkansas -3.5, o/u: 53.5

Florida at LSU

12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -10.5, o/u: 59

Texas A&M at Missouri

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -9, o/u: 60.5

Kentucky at Georgia

3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -23, o/u: 44.5

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

4:00, SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -18.5, o/u: 51

Alabama at Mississippi State

7:00, ESPN
Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 57.5

Ole Miss at Tennessee

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 82

