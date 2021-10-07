SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

SEC

October 7, 2021

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 42-14, ATS: 29-27, Point Total: 30-23-1

Arkansas at Ole Miss

12:00, ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -6, o/u: 66.5

Vanderbilt at Florida

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Vanderbilt -38.5, o/u: 59.5

South Carolina at Tennessee

12:00, ESPN2
Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 56.5

Georgia at Auburn

3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -15.5, o/u: 47

North Texas at Missouri

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -19, o/u: 69

LSU at Kentucky

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 50.5

Alabama at Texas A&M

8:00, CBS
Line: Alabama -17.5, o/u: 51

