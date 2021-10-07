SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 6 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 42-14, ATS: 29-27, Point Total: 30-23-1
Arkansas at Ole Miss
12:00, ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -6, o/u: 66.5
Vanderbilt at Florida
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Vanderbilt -38.5, o/u: 59.5
South Carolina at Tennessee
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 56.5
Georgia at Auburn
3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -15.5, o/u: 47
North Texas at Missouri
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -19, o/u: 69
LSU at Kentucky
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Alabama at Texas A&M
8:00, CBS
Line: Alabama -17.5, o/u: 51
