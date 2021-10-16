Seattle vs Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Seattle vs Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Seattle (2-3), Pittsburgh (2-3)

Seattle vs Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

Geno Smith can sling it.

He might not be Russell Wilson, and he’s going to make a few big mistakes, but he’s got the receiver weapons around him and there’s enough of a running game to take some of the pressure off.

Pittsburgh isn’t sign to put up a bazillion points – it hasn’t hit 30 this year – and it doesn’t’ come up with a ton of takeaways.

Even after a few decent games on the ground, and with Najee Harris playing well overall, there still isn’t enough of a rushing attack to worry about.

However …

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Seattle’s run defense has been way too leaky.

The Steelers might not have a great ground attack, but this is the week to give it a try against a D that’s second-to-last in the NFL at stoping the run and is dead last overall in yards allowed.

There’s no reason to take too many chances.

Smith might be okay, but the Steelers will take their chances that the Seattle passing game won’t go off. Turnovers have been a problem for Pittsburgh, so don’t screw up, give it to Najee, grind this out.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect a shootout with both teams looking to do the same thing.

They both want to limit the need to rely on their respective quarterbacks, they both want to run, and they both want to get into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.

The Steelers will be a bit more balanced with the ground game having its best performance of the season.

Seattle vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 27, Seattle 23

Line: Pittsburgh -5.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

