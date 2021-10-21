San Jose State vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, October 21

San Jose State vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 21

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Jose State (3-4), UNLV (0-6)

San Jose State vs UNLV Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

The Spartans are trying to recapture the 2020 magic, and they almost got there last week against San Diego State in a tough overtime loss.

The offense hasn’t been consistent, but downfield passing game hasn’t been bad no matter who’s at quarterback. Nick Starkel wasn’t bad, but it was Nick Nash who was pushing the offense over the last few games.

The run defense has been tough and the pass rush hasn’t been bad – even if it’s not as strong as last year’s version.

Speaking of inconsistencies. UNLV can’t figure out how to win.

The offense hasn’t been able to move the chains, the defense has been worse at stopping third down tries, and the team can’t seem to get over the hump in close loss after close loss. But …

Why UNLV Will Win

The Rebels are SO due.

They haven’t won a game since the end of the 2019 season, but four of the six games this year were losses by eight points or fewer, and a few of them were against strong teams. The chances were there against Fresno State and UTSA, and the blowouts were against Arizona State and Iowa State.

Charles Williams continues to be one of the best backs in the Mountain West, the offense is coming up with a few more explosive plays, and the O is scoring when it gets its chances in the red zone.

Now the quarterback play has to be healthy and steadier, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Rebels keep a quarterback in one piece?

Doug Brumfield has had a back injury, Cameron Friel was starting to get rolling but got banged up late against Utah State, and Justin Rogers has had his own career injures, but …

The offense will finally get it done.

San Jose State’s O hasn’t been crisp enough, but if it’s mistake-free, it pulls off the win. That’s not a given, though – the team is one of the nation’s worst in turnover margin, being a -10 over the year.

The 2020 Spartans only lost the turnover battle once in seven games before the bowl game debacle against Ball State with a slew of players were out with covid concerns. This year they have yet to win the turnover battle in any of the seven games.

UNLV has its own turnover problems, but for once, the other side is going to have it a little worse.

San Jose State vs UNLV Prediction, Line

UNLV 27, San Jose State 24

Line: San Jose State -4, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

